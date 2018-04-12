Only three children of Congress leaders to get ticket for Karnataka election

The Congress's list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections is expected to be announced anytime soon. The children of several leaders have made a beeline for a ticket, but the high command is likely to oblige only three.

Sources say that the high command has approved tickets only for the children of Siddaramaiah, Ramalinga Reddy and K H Muniyappa. Apart from this there were around 8 more leaders who had sought tickets for their children, but the same has been rejected.

The source said that the call was taken after taking into consideration the winnability factor. Caste combinations too were taken into consideration while deciding on this issue.

While Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah's son, Dr. Yathindra would contest from the Varuna constituency, Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy would get a ticket from Jayanagar.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress would meet on Friday at 10 am and clear the list. The list is expected to be released later on Friday.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

