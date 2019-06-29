Only roasted channas, almonds, dates, walnuts: No more biscuits at Union Health Ministry

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 29: Provide roasted channa, almonds, dates and walnuts in the departmental meetings, Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has ordered. He issued this directive while banning biscuits in his ministry.

The order states, " the Health and Family Welfare Minister has desired that healthy snacks only be served in officials meetings and biscuits are to be avoided. Henceforth, therefore biscuits shall not be dispensed through the departmental canteen and healthy snacks such as ahiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department."