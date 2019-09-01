Only raising the war spectre: Why India is not bothered about Pakistan’s Ghaznavi test

India

New Delhi, Sep 01:

New Delhi, Sep 01: The night training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi by Pakistan is being viewed by India as another desperate sign by the bordering nation.

Pakistan has been indulging in various exercises ever since India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian officials say that these are just desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

With regarding to the launch of the short range nuclear capable Ghaznavi, officials in India say that there is nothing to be perturbed about the same. Moreover India would not indulge in a tit-for-tat, officials tell OneIndia.

War hysteria to propaganda overdrive, Pakistan is desperate to internationalise Kashmir issue

There is no point in any retaliatory measures as it is very clear that Pakistan is only trying to internationalise the issue relating to Kashmir, the official also added. On the missile front India has far better capabilities. The Agni-5 missile platform has a 5,000 kilometre range. Moreover the DRDO has successfully tested the 3,000 km range submraine fire K-4 missile. The Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear Arihant has proven missile with a range of 700 kilometres.

On the other hand the Ghaznavi's delivery system is derivative of the Chinese M-11 missile. The M-11 missiles were acquired by Pakistan from China in 1987. Indian officials say that India's own missile capabilities are much more advanced and powerful, when compared to Pakistan.

Following the Ghaznavi launch, Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces said that the exercise was successful. He even posted a 30 second video clip of the missile launch on Twitter.

The timing of the launch is suspect and analysts say that it was another exercise aimed internationalising the Kashmir issue. It is a two-pronged strategy by Pakistan to internationalise the issue both through diplomatic and military channels.

Pakistan is clearly trying to raise the war spectre and telling the international community to intervene, failing which there could be a full blown nuclear war.