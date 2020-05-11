Only passengers with confirmed e-ticket can enter railway station says MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the standard operating protocol for movement of persons by trains.

Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in a graded manner in consultation with the Health Ministry and MHA, the advisory says.

Train schedule, protocols for bookings, entry and movement of passengers and coach service specification shall be widely publicised by the ministry.

Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passengers as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passengers to and from the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of confirmed e-ticket.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptotic passengers will be allowed to enter or board the trains.

All passengers shall be provided with hand sanitisers at entry and exit points at stations and in coaches. All passengers shall wear masks or face covers at entry and during travel. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

Health advisories will be circulated by the Railway Ministry through information, education and communication campaign for the staff and passengers.

On arrival at destination, the passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destitution state or Union Territory.