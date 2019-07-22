Only one party has access to 90 per cent of election funds: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, July 22: Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh has alleged that only one party has access to 90 per cent of the election funds. He said that the time has come to discuss state funding of elections.

He was addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Indrajit Gupta, a veteran Communist Party of India leader. Dr. Singh said that he was privileged to be a member of the committee headed by him.

While arguing about the role of state funding in elections, he said only one party has access to 90 per cent of the funds and such ideas need to be discussed and deliberated.

He said one of the widely cited scholarly works of Gupta was his report on election funding.

He was referring to a report on electoral funding which was published by a parliamentary committee that was headed by Gupta. Indrajit Gupta was the union home minister between 1996 and 1998.