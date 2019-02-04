‘Only one in BJP with some guts’: Rahul Gandhi compliments Gadkari

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday complimented Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, "farmers distress and destruction of institutions".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, "Gadkari ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers' distress and destruction of institutions."

Also Read Nitin Gadkari meant Congress of course: BJP clarifies on 'dreams' remark

Gadkari took to Twitter to reply to the Congress chief.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, I do not need a certificate from you on my courage, but it is a matter of surprise that even after being the president of a national party you have to take the help of news twisted by the media to attack our government," Gadkari tweeted.

On Sunday, Gadkari had said that party workers should fulfil their domestic responsibilities first because those who can not do that "cannot manage the country".

"I meet many people who say we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country. I asked (one such person) what do you do, and who all are there in your family. He said I have closed my shop as it was not doing well....there is wife at home, children," Gadkari said.

"I said (to him) first take care of your home, because one who can not manage his home can not manage the country. Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country," he added.

Earlier, the ministers had warned that political leaders who sell dreams to people but fail to make them a reality get "beaten up" by the public.

"Sapne dikhane waale neta logon ko acche lagte hain, par dikhaye hue sapne agar pure nahi kiye to janta unki pitayi bhi karti hai (People like political leaders who show them dreams. But if those dreams are not fulfilled, the people thrash these leaders)," Gadkari had said.