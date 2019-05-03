  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Only one farmer gets to contest against Narendra Modi

    By
    |

    Varanasi, May 03: Only one farmer from Telangana will get to contest the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

    The Election Commission has rejected the nominations of 24 of the 25 farmers who were planning on contesting as independents from Varanasi from where Modi is seeking a re-election.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The farmers were planning to contest as independents to press their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and constitution of a turmeric board.

    Why does Imran want Modi to continue as India's PM, asks P Chidambaram

    It may be recalled that 177 farmers contested as independents in Nizamabad during the April 11 Lok Sabha elections. They were protesting against the ruling TRS government and alleged that their demand for a minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar was not met. The EC had to make special arrangements for the polls due to the large number of contestants.

    The EC had used over 26,000 ballot unit and 2,300 control units and 26,000 VVPATS for the election.

    lok-sabha-home

    More FARMER News

    Read more about:

    farmer telangana narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 6:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue