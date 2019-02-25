Only Modi can give befitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah in Hisar

Hisar, Feb 25: Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win all 10 seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, party chief Amit Shah on Monday heaped praise on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Shah said Khattar gave good governance to people of Haryana.

Addressing party workers in Hisar, Shah termed Pulwama attack 'cowardly', adding that Modi government has adopted zero tolerance against terrorist and terrorism.

"No one but Modi can give a befitting reply to Pakistan," Shah said.

"The voice of every Indian must reach the family members of those who died during Pulwama attack, so they understand that we are with them," he added.

Shah further asked Congress to take a clear stand on the Ram Temple.

"BJP will ensure that a grand ram temple will soon be built in Ayodhya. Congress must clear their stand whether they want Ram mandir in Ayodhya or not," said Shah.

Praising Haryana CM Khattar, Shah said, "Only the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar gave good governance to people of Haryana. 42 % educated women selected as sarpanch, sex ratio was improved in the state. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was started by PM in Haryana and now there are 914 girls behind 1000 youths."

In a veiled reference to the NRC issue, Shah said that the BJP-led Centre has identified 40 lakh intruders in the country and deported them.

"These intruders are threat for the nation, but they are vote bank for the previous governments," he said.

Shah today will meet the leaders of all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections.