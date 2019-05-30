Only Modi and Shah know what Modi 2.0 cabinet will look like

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take oath as country's next Prime Minister on Thursday evening.

Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday held a marathon meeting at PM House to finalise the names of Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Both Modi and Shah had also held a long meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next Cabinet.

Since 2014 when Modi became the prime minister, only a selected group of journalists get inside stories about the government and its decisions.

Both Modi and Shah are highly against leaking of information to the press about any important development.

Even senior most BJP leaders don't know what is going in the mind of Modi and Shah.

The country had seen the example of the secrecy that Modi loves to maintain in the case of demonetisation. It is said that even then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was also not aware of the demonetisation.

The Prime Minister-elect made his intentions clear on Saturday when he told newly elected and former Members of Parliament (MPs) to stay away from lobbying for a ministerial berth.

He also told them to stay away from any kind of rumours related to selection of MPs for ministerial berth.

"Don't pay heed to any such gossips and rumours, even if it has appeared in the press or telecast on TV channels," Modi cautioned.

He also told them to be wary of fake calls summoning them to Delhi by informing that they have been selected to become ministers.

What PM-elect Modi had said is true as only he or Amit Shah will personally call MPs who have been selected to become Ministers, says a source.

Despite this, several media reports have been speculating about the names of the MPs who will be inducted into Team Modi.

However, it's obvious that though the BJP has gained a bigger majority than 2014 but it will accommodate its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners like JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, Apna Dal, and etcetera.

Since LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan didn't contest election, therefore his son Chirag Paswan is likely to be inducted in new cabinet with an Independent charge.

West Bengal is the new flower in the BJP's bouquet and Assembly elections are due in 2021 therefore the state will get good representation in Modi cabinet.

It is expected that many faces from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will make way for those winning from West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Prominent faces of Modi 1.0 cabinet like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar will surely find place in Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written a letter to PM-elect Modi urging him not to consider his name for his cabinet considering his health.

However, Modi on Wednesday drove to Jaitley's residence and urged him to be part of his cabinet.