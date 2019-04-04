Only four candidates in Sikkim have pending criminal cases

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: Only 4 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Sikkim have pending criminal cases against them.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that out of the 150 candidates analysed, 4(3%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Sikkim Assembly Elections, out of 121 candidates analysed, 6(5%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

4 (3%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Sikkim Assembly Elections, 4 (3%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

2(6%) out of 32 candidates from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and 2(9%) out of 23 candidates from Hamro Sikkim Party, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

2(6%) out of 32 candidates from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and 2(9%) out of 23 candidates from Hamro Sikkim Party, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 150 candidates, 64(43%) are crorepatis. In 2014 Sikkim Assembly Elections, out of 121 candidates, 50 (41%) were crorepatis.

Financial:

Among the major parties, 26(81%) out of 32 candidates from SDF, 22(69%) out of 32 candidates from Sikkim Krantikari Party, 5(22%) out of 23 candidates from Hamro Sikkim Party, 4(33%) out of 12 candidates from BJP, and 1(4%) out of 24 candidates from INC candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Sikkim Assembly Elections is Rs 3.89 Crores. In 2014 Sikkim Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 121 candidates was Rs. 2.94 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 32 SDF candidates is Rs. 8.23 crores, 32 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidates is Rs 4.33 crores, 24 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 17.23 lakhs, 23 Hamro Sikkim Party candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 crores, 13 Sikkim Republican Party candidates have average assets worth Rs 44.09 lakhs, and 12 BJP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.13 crores.

Other details:

46(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 87 (58%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 17(11%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

14(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Sikkim assembly election this year. In 2014 Sikkim Assembly Elections, 11(9%) out of 121 candidates analysed were women.