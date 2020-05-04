Only for those stranded: MHA clarifies on inter-state movement

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Ministry of Home Affairs has made it clear that the inter-state movement is permitted only for stranded migrants.

This applies to pilgrims, students and tourists who have been stranded the MHA also made it clear.

It is clarified that the MHA orders are meant to movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places/ workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places/ workplaces on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures. The facilitation envisaged in the aforesaid orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in the normal course, the MHA said.

Earlier this week, the MHA had issued guidelines in which it permitted states to bring back migrant workers. However, it made it clear that this would be applicable only to those stranded due to the lockdown.

This order of the MHA is mainly aimed at those 14 lakh people who have been housed in the various relief camps set up by the government and the non-profit organisations. The order said that it was applicable for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons.

An official with the MHA explained that if a person belongs to Uttar Pradesh and he has shifted to Karnataka on work, this order would not be applicable to them. These persons have either been transferred or have shifted for work. They live in their homes and hence cannot be counted as stranded persons, the officer also explained.

This would apply to tourists and pilgrims as well, who are stranded due to the lockdown, the officer further explained. In the case of the students, the order is applicable as the educational institutions are shut. Although they may be in hostels, they cannot be counted as stranded persons, the officer also explained.