YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, not budget: Farmers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Union Budget does not matter.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were "unable to access the internet" at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.

    Randhir Singh, 48, from Kaithal district of Haryana, who has been camping there since December, said, "Our only goal right now is to see the three laws repealed. Union budget is not of immediate concern to us."

    Budget 2021: Security forces guarding Pak, China receive enhanced funds

    Pala Ram, also from the same village as Singh, echoed similar sentiments.

    "Some people told me about the points made for the agriculture sector, but that is something, we are not worried about at the moment," he said.

    Avtar Singh, 65, from Patiala in Punjab said the government should have offered ways to increase farmers' income and not just credit target.

    More BUDGET 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Budget 2021

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 20:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X