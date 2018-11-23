  • search

Only Brahmins understand meaning of Hinduism, says Congress leader C P Joshi

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Days after a video surfaced showing Kamal Nath saying that Congress would be doomed if Muslims do not vote en-masse for the party, another Senior Congress leader CP Joshi has triggered a fresh controversy saying that only Brahmins understand the meaning of religion in India. His controversial remarks have been caught on a camera.

    Senior Congress leader CP Joshi

    The Congress veteran made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Sema village in Khamnor on Thursday.

    Also Read | Congress embarrassed and speechless after Kamal Nath's video on Muslims goes viral

    The video shows, Joshi saying as ''They say a Congressi can't be a Hindu, who gave them the authority to issue certificates? Have they opened a university? If anyone knows about religion then its pandits/brahmins.''

    ''Uma Bharti is a Lodhi, and she talks about Hinduism, Modi ji talks about Hinduism. Its only Brahmins who don't talk about it. The country is being misled. Religion and governance are two different things. Everyone has the right to practice their religion,'' he further said.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: BJP seeks action against Kamal Nath for his "communal" appeal

    Earlier, Joshi had claimed that if there was anyone who could fulfil the promise of Ram Temple, it was a Congress Prime Minister.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 8:57 [IST]
