Only BJP will build Ram temple: Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition over the Ram Mandir issue, saying only the BJP could build the temple in Ayodhya.

"Some people were saying that they will only vote for the party that will build Ram temple. Whenever it happens and whoever does it, I assure you we'll be the ones to do it, nobody else can do it," UP CM said.

Adityanath also attacked Gandhi earlier too, saying people who had described themselves as 'accidentally Hindus' were now realising that they were Hindus in the real sense and it was a victory of Sanatan faith.

"In today's politics, people are showing their Gotra nad Janeu. They used to say they are accidentally Hindu. Now they have realised that they belong to the Sanatan Hindu religion, that they are not accidental Hindu. Today, they remember their Gotra and Janeu. This is the victory of India's Sanatan faith. This is the victory of our ideology," he said.

The statement from UP comes days ahead of the scheduled hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases in the first week of January 2019.