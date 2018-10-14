Only BJP can make tea-seller's son PM of largest democracy: Amit Shah

Bhopal, Oct 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that his party is the only one in which a poor tea-seller's son can also become the Prime Minister of a largest democracy like India.

Shah said that someone who is born in a poor household and with no political background can also become the Prime Minister in BJP.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh where he addressed party workers at Hoshangabad.

"It is possible only in this party that someone born in a poor household, a poor tea-seller's son with no political background becomes the Prime Minister of the largest democracy of the world," he said.

Shah addressed the people and said that BJP should win with such a margin that even after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's flag should fly from Panchayat to parliament for the next 50 years, news agency ANI reported.

"40 Lakh infiltrators were identified & as soon as it happened, right from 'Diggi Raja' to 'Rahul Baba', all of them started making noises in Parliament. For Congress, SP & BSP infiltrators are vote banks, for BJP they are an issue of national security," he added.

During his visit, Shah will take part in party functions in Satna, Rewa, Dindori and Jabalpur districts in the run-up to Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Shah will take a plane to the famous temple town of Khajuraho, from where he will proceed to Satna and Rewa districts to address two party functions, Singh said.