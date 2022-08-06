'Only a sick mind can...': Cong slams Shah for linking party's protests against inflation to Ram temple

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Congress on Friday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for linking the party's protests to the Ram temple foundation day, saying it was a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

The Opposition party also dismissed as "bogus" Shah's remarks and said its stir against price rise has clearly hit home.

The national capital witnessed dramatic protest scenes on Friday, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumping over the police barricades and sitting on the road to protest against the issue of inflation and unemployment. Several party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wore black clothes as a mark of protest.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament this evening, Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

"I can't understand why they protested today. Every day when they protest, they used to wear their usual normal dress but today they wore black clothes. Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," Amit Shah told ANI.

"This policy of appeasement is neither good for the country nor for Congress. It is due to policy of appeasement that Congress is in the state in which it is today," he added.

In a sharp retort, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the home minister made a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to the party's protests against price rise, unemployment and GST.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fighting against the burden of inflation on the poor and the middle class across the country is the path shown by Lord Ram.

भये प्रकट कृपाला दीन दयाला

कौशिल्या हितकारी

हर्षित महतारी, मुनि मन हारी

अद्भुत रूप निहारी

……..



करुणा सुख सागर, सब गुन आगर

जेहि गावहिं श्रुति संता

सो मम हित लागी, जन अनुरागी

प्रकट भये श्रीकंता



देशभर के गरीबों और मध्य वर्ग के ऊपर पड़ रही महँगाई की मार के खिलाफ लड़ना… 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2022

"The one who inflicts pain on the weak by increasing prices, attacks Lord Ram. The one who misrepresents those agitating against inflation, insults Loknayak Ram and the people of India," she said in a tweet in Hindi without naming anyone.