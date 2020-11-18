Only 50 guests allowed at weddings in Delhi, 200-limit revised to tackle Covid

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18: No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised 200-limit as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to soar in the national capital.

"Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings, in keeping with the Central government guidelines. But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon," Arvind Kejriwal had said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cleared the curbs on wedding-related gatherings.

As the national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases, people coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for COVID-19 from Wednesday.

The chief minister said the Centre and all agencies are making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.

Delhi has witnessed a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

According to official data, the city recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1-16 while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period.