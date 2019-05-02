  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Onlookers awestruck as Priyanka Gandhi holds snake in her hand

    By PTI
    |

    Rae Bareli (UP), May 2: Far from the rough and tumble of hectic electioneering, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met snake charmers in Raebareli constituency of Uttar Pradesh and boldly held a reptile, saying "it's fine".

    Photojournalists covering Vadra's election campaign caught the rare sight on camera as she halted at Kuchariya village in an obscure nook on her way to Belavela, another village in the constituency, represented by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    After having a chit-chat with some snake charmers at the village, the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh not only held a reptile, but even played with it, much to the amusement of onlookers. When someone from the crowd warned her to be careful with these deadly creatures, Vadra said: "Nothing will happen, it's fine".

    She took stock of the problems faced by the snake charmers and other people in the area. Vadra then explained to the people the role of Sonia Gandhi in developing the constituency.

    "My mother has been an MP from this seat for over 15 years. The work that she has done here has contributed to the development of the area," she said.

    Vadra described the BJP as the Congress' main political rival, saying the ideologies of these two parties were poles apart. In Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi is in a direct contest with BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently switched sides from the Congress to the ruling party.

    [Attempts on to destroy Constitution says Priyanka Gandhi]

    The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded its candidate against the UPA chairperson. Raebareli goes to polls next Monday in the fifth phase of the general election.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh priyanka gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue