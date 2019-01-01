  • search
    Online Sikkim State Lottery/Lohri Sankranti Bumper Lottery result:How, where to buy ticket

    By Smriti Pathak
    The Online Sikkim State Lottery/Lohri Sankranti Bumper Lottery result will be declared soon.

    The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The draw date is on January 22 2019. The first prize is Rs 2 crore and the second prize is Rs 25 lakh. The draw is being held on January 22 from 5.30 onwards.

    The ticket is prized at Rs 500 and there would be additional Rs 90 for postal and packing chargers. The ticket can be purchased by anyone from any state and the tickets would be sent by post and courier.

    To buy the ticket, you can click on the following link: https://www.payumoney.com/paybypayumoney/#/3443FA8BBBECF804BC29E1F9D0AAB5C6.

    PAYTM number is 9815969889. After making the payment, you can send your complete postal address to the same number through WhatsApp. More details are available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
