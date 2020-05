Online database for migrants to monitor their movement: Govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 16: The centre on Saturday launched online dashboard to monitor information on movement of migrants.

The home ministry has written to states to upload data on NMIS dashboard for better coordination, movement monitoring and contact tracing.

Amid nationwide lockdown, hundreds of migrants, for days together now, have been walking or hitchhiking their way to homes.