    Onions worth Rs 22 lakh go missing, empty truck found

    By PTI
    |

    Shivpuri, Nov 28: Amid soaring onion prices, a trader claimed here on Thursday that his consignment of the bulb, worth Rs 20 to 22 lakh, has possibly been stolen.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The truck carrying 40 tons of onions, on the way from Nashik in Maharashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

    The truck had left Nashik on November 11 and was supposed to reach Gorakpur on November 22, but it never reached its destination, said Prem Chand Shukla, a wholesaler who had shipped the consignment.

    Shukla approached district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel, requesting him to look into the case. Onion prices are ruling in the region of Rs 100 per kg in Madhya Pradesh at present.

    Soaring onion prices is here to make you cry; Why it still costs a bomb?

    "We will register a case and arrest the culprits," the SP told reporters. The empty truck was found parked in Tendu police station area, he said, adding that the transporter was a local person.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
