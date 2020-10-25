YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Onions to cost Rs 35 per kilo in Hyderabad

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 25: The Telangana government on Saturday decided to sell onions at Rs 35 per kilo at the government-run 'Rythu Bazaars' here in the wake of a sharp rise in the price of the edible bulb in the open market.

    Onions

    The subsidised sale beginning today would be available at 11 Rythu Bazaars, a market where small farmers can sell vegetables directly to consumers, in the state capital, an official press release said.

    Onion price: Netizens share hilarious memes, jokes over onion price hike

    Two kilos of onions would be sold per person and the consumers have toshow any identity card, the release said.

    The sale of the vegetable has been taken up without any profit motive, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy was quoted as saying in the release.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad onions

    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X