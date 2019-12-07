  • search
    Onion wholesale price eases in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 06: Onion prices in one of the wholesale markets in the city eased to Rs 4,500 per bag of 40 kgs on Friday after state government expedited its vigilance, as per market sources. The wholesale price of onions had touched Rs 5,000 per bag few days back, they said.

    "Today, wholesale price of good quality onions was at Rs 4,500 per bag and it was Rs 4,700 on Thursday. Price had touched Rs 5000 per bag few days back," a source in the Posta market said.

    Onion wholesale price eases in Kolkata
    Representational Image

    The retail price of onions, which had touched Rs 140- 150 a kg in some of the retail markets, may see some correction, market sources said. In a bid to improve the supply of the staple, the state government has placed an order of 800 tonne of imported onions in this month.

    Retail onion prices touch Rs 140/kg mark in some cities, may rise further

    The retail onion prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country and in some places it is ruling at Rs 140/kg, as per the official data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

    The price of onion was ruling at around Rs 120/kg in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, while it was around Rs 100/kg in Delhi, as per the ministry's latest data.

    Traders and experts are of the view that onion prices will continue to remain firm till January when new late kharif crop will start hitting the market.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 0:21 [IST]
