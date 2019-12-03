  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Onion price rises to Rs 11,000 per quintal mark

    By
    |

    Nashik, Dec 03: The wholesale price of onions of the summer variety rose to Rs 11,000 per quintal on Monday during the auction at the Kalwan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) here in Maharashtra.

    Monday was the first trading day of December and the wholesale price of the summer crop of onions was the highest this season in Nashik district, a major producer of the vegetable, APMC sources said.

    Women purchase onions at a wholesale market
    Women purchase onions at a wholesale market

    The previous highest wholesale auction price of onions was Rs 9,000 per quintal recorded at the Kalwan APMC last month, they said.

    MMTC places order for 11,000 tonnes of onion from Egypt to boost supply, control prices

    During the morning session, summer onions were auctioned at minimum Rs 4,000 per quintal and maximum Rs 11,000 a quintal, they said.

    The average price was Rs 10,000-10,300 per quintal at the Kalwan APMC, the sources said.

    Onions brought in 129 vehicles were auctioned at the APMC on Monday, they said.

    In August, onion prices ranged between Rs 1,000-3,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 2,400 per quintal.

    The prices increased in September when they ranged between Rs 3,000-4,000 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,200 per quintal.

    In October, the maximum price increased to Rs 4,500 per quintal and the average price was Rs 3,800.

    In November, the maximum price reached Rs 9,000 a quintal mark, whereas the average price was Rs 4,900.

    Meanwhile, at the Lasalgaon APMC, there was no auction of summer onions on Monday.

    Instead, red onions brought in around 250 vehicles were auctioned at the Lasalgaon APMC, the country's largest wholesale onion market, the sources said.

    Bengaluru: Onion dishes off the plates at houses, hotels and Paying guests

    The prices ranged between a minimum Rs 3,000 per quintal to maximum Rs 8,401 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 7,100 a quintal.

    The Rs 8,401 per quintal is the highest auction rate for red onions recorded at the Lasalgaon APMC this season. The previous highest price, Rs 6,565 a quintal, was recorded on last Saturday.

    The prices of red onions at the APMC ranged between Rs 1,8006,565 per quintal and the average rate was Rs 5,001, the sources said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra onion

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue