Onion price: Netizens share hilarious memes, jokes over onion price hike

New Delhi, Oct 23: The netizens are having the time of their lives right now as the news of onion price hike started to trended online. Several netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes about the same and how they are coping with it. The tweets are making many people laugh and cry at the same time.

On October 21, onion prices reached a record high across wholesale markets. According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, there was a hike of Rs 11.56 per kg in the prices. It can be seen that the spike took place over the last 10 days and has taken the all-India retail price of onions to Rs 51.95 per kg. Some reports suggested that onions are being sold at an insane price of Rs 100 per kg in the state of Maharastra.

as the news of onion price went viral, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to dish out funny memes and jokes on the situation. Soon, #OnionPrice trended on Twitter.

From jokes that said people now want to follow Jainism because of the price hike to memes inspired from the famous comedy film Hera Pheri, people shared rib-tickling tweets on the internet.

Here are some hilarious tweets from the netizens

