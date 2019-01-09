  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ONGC to recruit 309 technicians, candidates can apply for multiple posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 9: Public Sector Enterprise Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment to 309 Assistant Technician (Production), Junior Assistant Technician (Production) and various vacancies.

    Eligible candidates would be required to apply on-line ONLY through the link available on ONGC Website: www.ongcindia.com from 07.01.2019 to 27.01.2019 till 1800 hrs. No other mode of application shall be accepted. Online Application methodology will be available on the online application site.

    ONGC to recruit 309 technicians, candidates can apply for multiple posts

    The candidates must possess the domicile of state of Assam. The candidates will have to produce a Certificate of Domicile from the concerned state at the time of
    Skill Test/ uploading of documents. The condition of domicile is not mandatory for departmental candidates.

    TBFO (Tenure Based Field Operators), Contingent Employees and Paramedics on Contract will also be treated as departmental candidates besides regular employees. A candidate can apply for MULTIPLE posts for which he is eligible

    Education Qualification:

    Assistant Technician : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering /Petroleum Engineering.

    Junior Assistant Technician : High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting or Mechanic Trades.

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Computer Based Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.

    Click here for notification

    Read more about:

    ongc assam public sector

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue