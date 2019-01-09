ONGC to recruit 309 technicians, candidates can apply for multiple posts

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 9: Public Sector Enterprise Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment to 309 Assistant Technician (Production), Junior Assistant Technician (Production) and various vacancies.

Eligible candidates would be required to apply on-line ONLY through the link available on ONGC Website: www.ongcindia.com from 07.01.2019 to 27.01.2019 till 1800 hrs. No other mode of application shall be accepted. Online Application methodology will be available on the online application site.

The candidates must possess the domicile of state of Assam. The candidates will have to produce a Certificate of Domicile from the concerned state at the time of

Skill Test/ uploading of documents. The condition of domicile is not mandatory for departmental candidates.

TBFO (Tenure Based Field Operators), Contingent Employees and Paramedics on Contract will also be treated as departmental candidates besides regular employees. A candidate can apply for MULTIPLE posts for which he is eligible

Education Qualification:

Assistant Technician : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering /Petroleum Engineering.

Junior Assistant Technician : High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting or Mechanic Trades.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Computer Based Test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.

