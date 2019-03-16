  • search
    ONGC jobs: ONGC recruitment 2019 underway, over 4000 vacancies announced; How to apply?

    New Delhi, Mar 16: ONGC recruitment 2019 is underway and the public sector giant has announced 4,014 job openings for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts. The last date to apply for ONGC job openings for Apprentice Posts is March 28, 2019.

    ONGC recruitment 2019
    ONGC recruitment 2019

    The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has announced openings for of 4104 seats for apprentices in different trades on ONGC's official website www.ongcindia.com.

    ONGC Apprentice Posts vacancies official notification: Click Here

    ONGC Apprentice posts openings selection Process:

    Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the stated qualification and Merit drawn thereon. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

    How to apply for ONGC jobs openings: Apprentice posts:

    • Visit the official website www.ongcapprentices.co.in.
    • First, you have to register, so click on "ONGC Apprentice Registration."
    • To directly go to ONGC apprentice registration page - Click Here.
    • Enter the information and create a login id and password.
    • Now, go to step-1, click on "ONGC Apprentice Login" and use the new login id and password.
    • Follow the instructions and provide the information asked for.
    • Fill the data as required and submit.
    • Select the Status link to view and print the submitted application.
    • Keep the final acknowledgement for future reference.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:02 [IST]
