  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ONGC jobs 2019: Recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Posts

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 4: Public sector enterprise Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Post. The candidates can apply for the job from 31.01.2019 and before 20.02.2019.

    ONGC jobs 2019: Recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Posts

    A candidate can apply for MULTIPLE posts for which he/ She is eligible. In case the candidate is eligible for multiple posts, the candidate will have to give his choice of posts in order of preference. No change in the order of preference will be considered later. Only one offer of appointment shall be given to the selected candidate based on his / her choice of preference indicated in the online applications.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed 10th, Diploma, UG or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Job Location : Gujarat
    Last Date To Apply : 20.02.2019

    Age Limit:
    Minimum Age: 18 Years
    Maximum Age: 35 Years

    Application Fee:
    General/OBC Applicants: Rs.370/-
    All Other Applicants (ST/SC/PWD): Nil

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Skill tests, Driving Test, Physical standards test, Physical efficiency test.

    Click here notification: 

    Click here to apply:

    Read more about:

    ongc recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue