ONGC jobs 2019: Recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Posts

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Public sector enterprise Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Post. The candidates can apply for the job from 31.01.2019 and before 20.02.2019.

A candidate can apply for MULTIPLE posts for which he/ She is eligible. In case the candidate is eligible for multiple posts, the candidate will have to give his choice of posts in order of preference. No change in the order of preference will be considered later. Only one offer of appointment shall be given to the selected candidate based on his / her choice of preference indicated in the online applications.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed 10th, Diploma, UG or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Job Location : Gujarat

Last Date To Apply : 20.02.2019

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Application Fee:

General/OBC Applicants: Rs.370/-

All Other Applicants (ST/SC/PWD): Nil

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Skill tests, Driving Test, Physical standards test, Physical efficiency test.