OnePlus to launch its Smart TV on September 26: Offers, features and what will be the cost?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 12: When it comes to smartphones, OnePlus is one of the few brands known for making exceptionally good premium phones. The latest smartphones from OnePlus are the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will now launch a smart TV that is likely come in variable sizes, and be launched in September across China, India and the US. The possible launch date of the OnePlus TV is said to be September 26.

This news comes shortly after the OnePlus TV Remote passed through the Bluetooth SIG website for certification.

The listing of the OnePlus TV was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers listed as 55Q1IN, 65Q2CN, and 75Q2US where it is being speculated that the IN, CN and the US at the end of model numbers indicate markets as in India, China, and the US.

About OnePlus TV:

The TV is likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a unique Android TV experience. This new TV could come in four sizes, a 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The price may start from prices to start from Rs 40,000 in India.

There are also reports claiming that the TV won't offer an OLED panel. In addition, the OnePlus TV will feature some sort of AI-powered voice assistant.

Will it be a rival to the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 smart TVs?

Looking at OnePlus' intentions, it seems that OnePlus wants to target the premium end of the market.

Xiaomi is currently ruling the affordable segment of the TV market with basic smart TV features.