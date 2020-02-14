  • search
    One year since Pulwama: Hitting Pakistan targets with precision

    New Delhi, Feb 14: In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, India has added more fire power to its arsenal. Two months back, India tested the newly acquired GPS guided 155 mm Excalibur artillery shells at Pokhran.

    The ammunition gives Indian guns the extended range and also has the ability to hit targets with high accuracy. 10 conventional munitions can be taken to accomplish what one Excalibur weapon can do, its makers have claimed.

    The Indian Army can hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage. These shells would be used in the M-777 Ultra Light Howitzers, which were acquired by India in November last year from the United States.

    Pulwama, a year gone: When Operation Bandar at Balakot shook Pakistan

    The US Embassy said that the Indian Army conducted test-firing of the newly acquired US Excalibur precision-guided munitions at Pokhran. This will integrate with the US origin M-777 Ultralight Howitzer.

    The Excalibur has a range of 40 to 57 kilometres.

    This weapon would be extremely handy to hit Pakistan at specific targets without causing collateral damage. The weapon also gains significance in the wake of the increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan. There have already been 2,800 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 alone.

    Post Pulwama, how India avenged the Kandahar hijack as well

    Pakistan has been indulging in a larger number of cease-fire violations ever since the abrogation of Article 370. Sources tell OneIndia that the increased violations are aimed at providing cover fire to the terrorists, waiting to infiltrate into the Union Territory of J&K.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
