One year on, BJP has big plans for triple talaq anniversary

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned big celebrations on July 31 to mark the first anniversary of the passage of the Muslim Women's Right Protection Bill, which abolished triple talaq.

The Parliament passed the bill on July 31 2019 and the next day it received the President's assent. The event is being celebrated as Muslim Women's Right Day or the Muslim Mahila Adhikar Divas.

Right from the mandal level, small meetings will be organised through video conferencing.

These events would connect Muslim women to speak abut their experiences pre and post the passage of the law. The Mahila morchas of the party will appeal to women to come forth and reject this practice openly, which is now a law that is binding.

As part of the programme union ministers, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukthar Abbas Naqvi would connect with women across the country from the party headquarters through video conferencing.

The BJP has also put out scores of videos with the hashtag #ThankYouModiBhaijaan. The triple talaq bill was first introduced by the Modi government in December 2017. It however failed to clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle. The Supreme Court had in 2017 declared talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq as constitutional. This led to the government to bring iii an ordinance and bill.