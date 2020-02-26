  • search
    One year of Balakot airstrikes: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria to visit MiG base in Srinagar

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Balakote Airstrike has completed one year today. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will take off for a mission in a MiG-21 of 51 Squadron Commanding Officer Group Captain Nazeer with two each Mirage-2000 & Sukhoi-30MKI at Srinagar airbase today.

    Besides this, Bhadauria will also address a seminar titled 'Indian Air Force: No war, no peace' at the DRDO Bhawan on Friday.

    In the seminar, he is likely to speak about the Balakot airstrikes and the air skirmish on the following day (February 27, 2019), reported the news channel.

    The Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot inside Pakistan on Feb 26, 2019.

    Explained: This day that year, when India hit Pakistan at Balakot

    The incident took place just days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area left 40 Indian security personnel killed.

      The incident deteriorated the relationship between India and Pakistan, triggering panic and tension.

