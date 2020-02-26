One year of Balakot airstrike: 'It marks paradigm shift in our operations', says Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 26: Exactly a year ago India carried out air-strike at a terror camp in Balakot. Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that bombing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot by Indian Air Force (IAF) marks a paradigm shift in the way India conduct operations.

In an interview to ANI, Dhanoa said,''One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons, a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations.

One year of Balakot airstrikes: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria to visit MiG base in Srinagar

''After Balakot airstrike, there was no major terrorist attack throughout the Indian elections because they were scared that we will respond again in the same manner or even more devastatingly,'' former IAF chief, as quoted by ANI.

Basically, it's a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations. The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out a terror training camp that we successfully carried out.''

The statements from the former IAF chief comes on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strikes.

Terror business as usual at Balakot a year after it was hit

India avenged the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack by Pakistan in Balakot at 3.30 am on 26 February 2019. On 26 February 2019, the Indian Army carried out an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan and destroyed the terror camps situated there.