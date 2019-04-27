One year of absolute peace in Nagaland: CFMG chief

By Anuj Cariappa

Kohima, Apr 27: Nagaland has been witnessing "absolute peace" for nearly a year now with no exchange of fire between the armed forces and different Naga groups, a top official of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) has claimed.

Interacting with media persons at the state guest house here, CFMG Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan said in the last eight-ten months after he took over as the monitoring group's chief, there has been complete peace in the state.

Chauhan said there was no untoward incident even during the April 11 Lok Sabha polls in Nagaland, as the groups "accepted our request not to involve in intimidation and violation of ceasefire ground rules during the election period".

The CFMG has been successful in "tremendously reducing" the violation of ceasefire rules, and "there is no exchange between the security forces and the Naga groups or within the NSCN factions", he claimed.