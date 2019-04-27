  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One year of absolute peace in Nagaland: CFMG chief

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kohima, Apr 27: Nagaland has been witnessing "absolute peace" for nearly a year now with no exchange of fire between the armed forces and different Naga groups, a top official of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) has claimed.

    Interacting with media persons at the state guest house here, CFMG Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan said in the last eight-ten months after he took over as the monitoring group's chief, there has been complete peace in the state.

    Filel photo of CFMG Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan
    Filel photo of CFMG Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Shokin Chauhan

    Chauhan said there was no untoward incident even during the April 11 Lok Sabha polls in Nagaland, as the groups "accepted our request not to involve in intimidation and violation of ceasefire ground rules during the election period".

    NPF to support Congress Lok Sabha candidate in Nagaland

    The CFMG has been successful in "tremendously reducing" the violation of ceasefire rules, and "there is no exchange between the security forces and the Naga groups or within the NSCN factions", he claimed.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAGALAND News

    Read more about:

    nagaland peace

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue