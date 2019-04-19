  • search
    'One truth out, wait for 2016's reality': Pak jabs Sushma Swaraj's Balakot strike claim

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Pakistan on Thursday latched onto External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement that "no Pakistani soldier or civilian died in Balakot terror strike", to attack India over its "false claims".

    File photo of Sushma Swaraj
    File photo of Sushma Swaraj

    Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Finally the truth under ground reality compulsions. Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims ie surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never (sic)."

    Addressing women party workers here on Thursday, the Union minister said Indian military was given a "free hand" in the operation but was clearly told that no Pakistani civilian should be killed and also there be "not even a scratch" on the Pakistani army.

    Also Read No Pak soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike: Sushma Swaraj

    "Our armed forces were told to target only Jaish-e-Mohammed which was behind the Pulwama terror attack and they did just that - destroyed their camp and returned," the senior BJP leader said.

    Swaraj's comment comes in contrast to several reports that have quoted top government sources as saying that the Indian Air Force air strike in the town of Balakot killed about 300 militants.

    The IAF had struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Pakistan on February 26, in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

