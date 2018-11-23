One of six terrorists killed in J&K was involved in Shujaat Bukhari murder

Srinagar, Nov 23: The Shujaat Bukhari murder case is almost solved. Among the six terrorists gunned down today, one of them was behind the murder of the noted journalist the security forces have said.

Azad Mallik, one of the terrorists gunned down today was part of the team that killed Bukhari. The others who were killed have been identified as Unais Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Basit Ishtiyaq. Firdaus Najar and Aqib Najar.

It has now become clear that it was the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which was behind the murder of Bukhari. However the prime suspect Naved Jutt is still at large. He is believed to be the one who opened fire on Bukhari.

The police say that one of the three persons who was part of the murder could be Naved Jutt. It may be recalled that in March, a video of Jutt had surfaced in which he was seen along with operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The ISI was upset with Bukhari for his Track-II efforts in which he had sought for an independent Kashmir. The ISI and the Hizbul were unhappy with his comments on the issue. Following his comments, there were various comments on the social media in which he was accused of being a collaborator. Officials also say that there were serious differences on the issue of an independent Kashmir, which may have led to the assassination.