  • search

One of six terrorists killed in J&K was involved in Shujaat Bukhari murder

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 23: The Shujaat Bukhari murder case is almost solved. Among the six terrorists gunned down today, one of them was behind the murder of the noted journalist the security forces have said.

    File photo of Naveed Jutt
    File photo of Naveed Jutt

    Azad Mallik, one of the terrorists gunned down today was part of the team that killed Bukhari. The others who were killed have been identified as Unais Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Basit Ishtiyaq. Firdaus Najar and Aqib Najar.

    It has now become clear that it was the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which was behind the murder of Bukhari. However the prime suspect Naved Jutt is still at large. He is believed to be the one who opened fire on Bukhari.

    Also Read | J&K: Six terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

    The police say that one of the three persons who was part of the murder could be Naved Jutt. It may be recalled that in March, a video of Jutt had surfaced in which he was seen along with operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    The ISI was upset with Bukhari for his Track-II efforts in which he had sought for an independent Kashmir. The ISI and the Hizbul were unhappy with his comments on the issue. Following his comments, there were various comments on the social media in which he was accused of being a collaborator. Officials also say that there were serious differences on the issue of an independent Kashmir, which may have led to the assassination.

    Read more about:

    terrorists encounter security forces shujaat bukhari jammu and kashmir naveed jutt

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue