  • search

One of SC’s most outspoken judges will oversee CVC probe against Alok Verma

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Justice A K Patnaik was appointed today by the Supreme Court to oversee the probe by the CVC against CBI director, Alok Verma, who was asked to go on leave by the government.

    The CVC would have to inquire into the matter and report to the SC in two weeks time.

    One of SC’s most outspoken judges will oversee CVC probe against Alok Verma
    CBI director, Alok Verma

    Who is Justice Patnaik? He was appointed as the judge of the Supreme Court in November 2009 and retired in June 2014. He is one of the most vocal judges that the Supreme Court has ever seen.

    Also Read | CBI vs CBI: SC orders CVC inquiry against Verma, wants report in 2 weeks

    In 2014, he had raised serious questions about the appointment and transfer of judges. He had called it a give and take policy. He also said that he was a victim of the collegium system.

    This is the not the first time that Justice Patnaik will head a committee. He was member of the in-house committee that probed the allegations made against Justice Soumitra Sen when an impeachment motion was moved against him. The committee had said the Justice Sen was guilty of misconduct. The Rajya Sabha had accepted the motion of impeachment against him, but he resigned just before the Lok Sabha took it up.

    Also Read | Now Rakesh Asthana moves SC, seeks reversal of decision that sent him on exile

    Prior to being elevated to the Supreme Court, he was served as a Chief Justice of the High Court for nearly five years.

    It may be recalled that it was Bench headed by Justice Patnaik that held lawmkers cab be disqualified if they have been convicted for a criminal offence. He was also part of the Bench that heard the illegal iron ore mining case.

    Read more about:

    supreme court alok verma cvc cbi

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue