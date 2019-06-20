  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One Nation One Poll: TRS says yes, ally says no

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: The ruling TRS in Telangana welcomed the idea of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies while its ally in the state, the AIMIM, said the proposal violated the basic structure of India's constitution.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election' which was attended by both the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

    One Nation One Poll: TRS says yes, ally says no

    However, several other opposition parties, including the Congress, skipped the meeting as they were opposed to the idea.

    A committee for giving "time-bound" suggestions on simultaneous elections will be set up by Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced after the meeting.

    "It is definitely a welcome decision to conduct simultaneous elections whatever the practical problems," TRS working president K T Rama Rao told reporters in New Delhi.

    'One Nation, One Election': PM chairs all party meet as several oppn leaders give a miss

    Conducting elections in phases, with the model code of conduct remaining in force for about seven months created an impression among people that governance took a backseat, Rama Rao, who represented the TRS in the all-party meeting.

    Holding elections in a time-bound manner would help in reducing the influence of money and budgeting would also be easy if national and state elections are held together, he said.

    TRS would cooperate if any Constitutional amendments or other measures are required to be made for the purpose, Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

    However, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who represented his party at the meeting, said simultaneous elections violated the basic structure of India's constitution.

    "I reiterated our stand that simultaneous elections are inconsistent with parliamentary democracy and federalism. Therefore, they violate the basic structure of our Constitution," he tweeted.

    More ONE NATION ONE POLL News

    Read more about:

    one nation one poll trs telangana alliance

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue