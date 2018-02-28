One nation one poll on agenda as Modi, Shah set to meet CMs of BJP ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president, Amit Shah would meet the Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states today. The one nation one poll would also be on the agenda, sources tell OneIndia.

The meeting will also review the ongoing welfare schemes. The BJP is keen on positioning itself as a pro-poor party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions on holding simultaneous polls too would be on the agenda.

The national general secretary of the BJP had written to all the CMs of the BJP ruled states to arrive at a consensus on one nation one election. They have also been told to convince the opposition to come on board.

This development comes in the wake of speculation that the Lok Sabha elections may be advanced. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too has been pitching for this concept. He said that the development momentum would be lost on account of frequent elections.

There is talk that the government could advance the elections to coincide with the polls being held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Mizoram. Adding to the speculation of an early poll, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too told party workers to be ready for the same.

Yadav sent out the communication following a meeting of a panel comprising 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. During the meeting, the views of the PM were taken into account and it was also said that the Election Commission too was in favour of an early election.

