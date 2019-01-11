One must make another film 'Disastrous PM’: Mamata Banerjee’s dig at Modi

New Delhi, Jan 11: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him over the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was once a part of the Congress party, said a movie named 'Disastrous PM' should also be released.

"I do not do politics with the Congress and we have (ideological) differences. I have come out of the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress with your blessings. But I believe that what is being done by twisting facts is unethical.

"That is why those who are making films like 'The Accidental PM' must also watch another film titled 'The Disastrous PM'. If we can have 'The Accidental Prime Minister', then we must have a film on 'The Disastrous Prime Minister'," she said.

Known to be a theatre-lover, Banerjee asked stage artistes to choose more plots based on politics and showcase realistic subjects depicting social causes.

"I am not asking to stage any political drama. Choose plots which are realistic, highlighting social causes and showing the youth, girls and women of the state," she said.

Without naming Modi, the TMC chief compared him with Sholay's "Gabbar Singh" and said people would soon teach him a lesson.

"The Accidental Prime Minister" is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru on Manmohan Singh's term as prime minister from 2004 to 2014.