English

One more arrest in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made another arrest in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The SIT arrested a man identified as Parashuram Wagmare from Sindagi in Vijaypur district. He was produced before 3rd ACMM court on Tuesday. 

    Journalist Gauri Lankesh
    Journalist Gauri Lankesh

    The police yet to ascertain his role in the murder of the journalist. The SIT believes that 26-year-old Parashuram Wagmore could be the shooter.

    He has been sent to police custody till June 24th. 

    According to reports, Parashuram Wagmare was absconding for nine months after Gauri Lankesh's murder in Bengaluru. 

    His arrest comes after the SIT filed its first charge sheet in the sensational case, naming alleged gunrunner and Hindutva activist T Naveen Kumar as an accused.

    Six months after the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Karnataka police had arrested T Naveen Kumar.

    The Special Investigation Team, probing the murder, said it arrested alleged gunrunner KT Naveen Kumar, who was taken into police custody on March 2 for interrogation in connection with the case.

    This was the first arrest in the case after the 55-year old Lankesh, known as an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on September 5 last year.

    Read more about:

    gauri lankesh dinakaran meets sasikala in bengaluru jail bengaluru karnataka

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue