One more arrest in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made another arrest in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The SIT arrested a man identified as Parashuram Wagmare from Sindagi in Vijaypur district. He was produced before 3rd ACMM court on Tuesday.

The police yet to ascertain his role in the murder of the journalist. The SIT believes that 26-year-old Parashuram Wagmore could be the shooter.

He has been sent to police custody till June 24th.

According to reports, Parashuram Wagmare was absconding for nine months after Gauri Lankesh's murder in Bengaluru.

His arrest comes after the SIT filed its first charge sheet in the sensational case, naming alleged gunrunner and Hindutva activist T Naveen Kumar as an accused.

Six months after the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Karnataka police had arrested T Naveen Kumar.

The Special Investigation Team, probing the murder, said it arrested alleged gunrunner KT Naveen Kumar, who was taken into police custody on March 2 for interrogation in connection with the case.

This was the first arrest in the case after the 55-year old Lankesh, known as an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on September 5 last year.

