One incident many versions: Here is what really happened at the resort housing Cong MLAs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Amidst the resort drama, there was another incident that hit the headlines on Sunday. Congress MLAs involved in a brawl, which led to one being hospitalised.

Anand Singh was admitted to the hospital after he sustained a head injury following an alleged brawl with Kampli MLA J N Ganesh at a resort in Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Congress was quick to brush aside the incident and various versions were given to the media. While one said Singh was admitted due to chest pain another said he slipped and injured himself.

However sources tell OneIndia that there was a brawl indeed, but the injury was not major. Ganesh got into an argument with Singh and accused him of revealing details of the MLAs' location to the BJP. Singh is said to have denied the charge, following which the argument became a heated one.

Ganesh is then said to have hit Singh on the head with a bottle, following which he was taken to hospital. At the time of the incident, the other MLAs who were present were Bheema Naik and E Tukaram. All these MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with Singh and accused him of being a BJP spy, who was trying to join the party.

S Prakash, the BJP's spokesperson told OneIndia that it has been confirmed by the doctors that it was a medico legal case. If the police have been informed about it for further action, why has no case been registered as yet, Prakash asks. Who is exerting pressure on the police.

The other versions:

Slipped, fell down, injured himself

No fight, Singh has gone for a relative's wedding

Singh is in hospital after he complained of chest pain

Minor scuffle among friends

Not injured, he had biriyani for lunch

Fight over allocation of funds