YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One held for transferring money to man spying for Pakistan

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Sep 10: Intelligence officials on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly transferring funds to a spy who was passing confidential information to his Pakistani handler.

    The officials arrested Aditya Singh of Agra who had transferred funds to one Mushtaq Ali through a mobile payment app.

    One held for transferring money to man spying for Pakistan
    Representational Image

    Ali was earlier arrested under espionage charges.

    'Zindagi Na Milegi:’ 56 Indians part of this Pakistan administered spying WhatsApp group

    Singh had deposited Rs 10,000 in e-wallet of Ali in February 2019, the intelligence officials said.

    Another accused in the case, Mira Khan, was produced before a local court on Wednesday from where he was sent to one-day police remand.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan spying

    Story first published: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X