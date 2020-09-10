One held for transferring money to man spying for Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 10: Intelligence officials on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly transferring funds to a spy who was passing confidential information to his Pakistani handler.

The officials arrested Aditya Singh of Agra who had transferred funds to one Mushtaq Ali through a mobile payment app.

Ali was earlier arrested under espionage charges.

Singh had deposited Rs 10,000 in e-wallet of Ali in February 2019, the intelligence officials said.

Another accused in the case, Mira Khan, was produced before a local court on Wednesday from where he was sent to one-day police remand.