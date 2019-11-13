  • search
    One held for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

    By PTI
    |

    Sambhal, Nov 13: The police have arrested a man for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials said on Wednesday.

    SHO Hayat Nagar police station Ravindra Kumar said, "Asif Abbasi, a resident of Hayat Nagar on Tuesday had posted an objectionable photograph of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group, following which a case was registered against him for hurting the religious sentiments.

    One held for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

    Late on Tuesday night, Abbasi was arrested." Police have started investigation in the case, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
