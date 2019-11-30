  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One dead in wall collapse, more rain in TN over next two days

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Nov 30: A 70-year-old man died when a portion of a wall of his house collapsed in Thanjavur district on Saturday, as the weather office here has predicted more rain over the next two days across Tamil Nadu with the North East monsoon picking up pace after a lull.

    One dead in wall collapse, more rain in TN over next two days

    Duraikannu of Melattur village died after a part of the wall caved in due to heavy rain early this morning, police said. Regional Meteorological Centre, Area Cyclone Warning Centre director N Puviarasan said rainfall is likely to occur across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24-48 hours due to presence of "upper air circulation."

    "Very heavy rainfall is predicted in districts like Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tiruppur...," he told reporters. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, five districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed very heavy rainfall while eight districts recorded heavy rainfall, he said Thalaigyayiru in Nagapattinam district recorded rainfall of 16 cm followed by Pudukottai 14 cm.

    Puviarasan advised fishermen not to venture into the sea across Cape Comorin and Maldives as wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 km per hour in the next 24-48 hours. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, he said there may be moderate to heavy rain at one or two places over the next two days.

    The north east monsoon, which accounts for about 48 per cent of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall, set in across South India on October 16. Various parts of the state have been receiving good rains following the onset of the northeast monsoon.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue