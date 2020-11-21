One day, Karachi will be part of India: Devendra Fadnavis

Autoclave seized on Chinese ship by India could have been for nukes in Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 21: In a strong pitch for 'Akhand Bharat', former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that one day Karachi will be part of India. Fadnavis gave this statement when asked about an incident in Mumbai where a Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word 'Karachi' from the shop's name because it is a Pakistani city.

"We believe in 'Akhand Bharat' and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India," Fadnavis had said.

On Thursday, an activist from Shiv Sena ordered the owner of the reputed Karachi Sweets in Bandra to change its name to something more Indian or Marathi.

Biden appoints India-American Mala Adiga as policy director

Embarrassed by the incident Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut made it clear that it was not the "official stand" of the party.

"Karachi Sweets and Karachi Bakery have been in Mumbai for 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now...It's not the Shiv Sena's official stance," Raut said.

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the region from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Gilgit-Baltistan an integral part of India adding that it's under the illegal occupation of Pakistan currently.